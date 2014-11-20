You people are being played by the GOP. Remember when the GOP wanted to raise the debt ceiling, but claim they would oppose it. They voted to raise it, but then Congress could vote to stop the raise. The President could then veto the stoppage and the debt ceiling would raise. But the GOP could claim they opposed him.

That is happening again. This time it is with amnesty.

The House GOP is going to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government. Then, in January, they will try to defund what they’ve already funded. The President will veto it, but the GOP can say they tried.

They won in a historic wave election against the President with a majority of the public on their side on this issue and they are going to cave.

Already, the House Appropriations Committee has released a statement saying the appropriations process cannot stop the President. The statement reads

The primary agency for implementing the President’s new immigration executive order is the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). This agency is entirely self-funded through the fees it collects on various immigration applications. Congress does not appropriate funds for any of its operations, including the issuance of immigration status or work permits, with the exception of the â€œE-Verifyâ€ program. Therefore, the Appropriations process cannot be used to â€œde-fundâ€ the agency. The agency has the ability to continue to collect and use fees to continue current operations, and to expand operations as under a new Executive Order, without needing legislative approval by the Appropriations Committee or the Congress, even under a continuing resolution or a government shutdown.

Got that? No appropriation can be made from the federal treasury without Congress’s consent, but they cannot stop this. Sean Davis explains why this is so wrong. But the GOP has Byron York reporting they have a better strategy. That strategy? Exactly as I explained above.

First, the GOP response to Obama’s anticipated order. The only thing Republicans will do in the lame duck session â€” that is, before they take control of the Senate, and keep control of the House, in January â€” is to make sure a short-term government funding bill is passed by the time the current one expires on Dec. 11. Then in January, with the GOP in control â€” and, presumably, Obama’s edict in hand â€” Republicans will work on crafting a new spending measure that funds the entire government, with the exception of the particular federal offices that will do the specific work of enforcing Obama’s order.

They fund the government then try to take it all away. They say it is like how they stopped GTMO from being closed. That, however, is completely different. The Democrats ruled the roost then and worked with the GOP. Not only is there no sign that the Democrats will help the GOP now. Signs all point to the Democrats collaborating with the President and supporting his veto.

In other words, the House Republicans are going to fund the President’s amnesty plan and then try to tell you how much they oppose it.

You are being played.

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