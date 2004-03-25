Here are some details on one of the interesting parts of our conversation. I said I was frustrated because conservatives always talk about restricting the appellate review of the Supreme Court, which is not automatically entitled to hear all cases under the Constitution.

I think it is a great idea, but is touted as a panecea and will probably never go anywhere.

Ramesh pointed out that there is a bill in Congress right now with over 100 co-sponsors to do just that. He likes the bill.

Knowing that it is not just a pipe dream really gets me excited by the whole idea. I'm glad he clarified that for me and I'll definitely get up to speed on the bill.

We also spent plenty of time talking about our wives. Ramesh got married a year and a half ago. I'll be at four years this October. We both love our wives and are inspired by them.

I love my wife much more now than even the day we got married. She grows on me. I am really missing her. I think everyone here, including Ramesh, is tired of me talking about her.

My wife is hot.

She's the first thing I want to see in the morning and the last thing I want to see before I go to bed. She's my own personal beautiful sunrise and sunset.

I'll write more later, but I have to do some law work now.

Good night.