The Strait of Hormuz closed again over the weekend. That sentence alone should be enough to initiate a resumption of bombings.

Iran briefly cracked open the world’s most critical energy artery on Friday, which was long enough for oil markets to plunge, for President Trump to post a triumphant thank you, and for pundits to speculate about a grand diplomatic breakthrough. Then, less than 24 hours later, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said control of the waterway had “returned to its previous state,” and Iranian gunboats fired on merchant vessels attempting to cross. Two Indian ships were hit. Tankers that had cautiously nosed toward the Gulf turned back around. And just like that, the world was once again held hostage by a regime that has spent decades perfecting the art of false hope.

The United States reciprocated and disabled an Iranian oil filled tanker that ignored the American request to turn back. A Navy destroyer fired through the ship’s engine room, shutting it down.

Iran is not a negotiating partner. Iran is a hostage-taker. And the United States should resume bombing accordingly.

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has been largely blocked by Iran since February 28, when the United States and Israel launched the air war against Iran. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel, U.S. military bases, and U.S.-allied Gulf states. Iran inflicted most of the damage to the United Arab Emirates and other Arab nations on civilian targets. The closure of the Strait has triggered what analysts are calling the largest oil supply disruption in recorded history. About a fifth of the world’s crude supplies passed through the strait before the war.

Iran’s reclosing of the strait Saturday wasn’t a military necessity. It was a tantrum. The United States maintained a naval blockade of Iranian ports — a legally distinct and entirely proportionate measure — and Tehran used that as its pretext to once again strangle the global economy. The IRGC cited “repeated breaches of trust” and Iranian gunboats fired on a tanker trying to pass. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, rather than expressing any urgency to resolve the crisis, boasted to state television that strategically, the West “has been defeated in the face of us.”

This is not a regime on the verge of capitulation. This is a regime that interprets every pause in pressure as victory. That lesson must be absorbed before any more ceasefire extensions are granted.

Goal Posts Shift

It is worth pausing to note how remarkably flexible the media’s Iran narrative has become in only one direction.

Two weeks ago, the dominant storyline across major newsrooms was that Iran had emerged from the conflict richer, more powerful, and with its leverage intact. The Strait closure was working, oil prices were spiking, and the ceasefire represented a strategic defeat for Trump. Iran had called the bluff, held firm, and forced Washington to the table. Trump, the coverage implied, had blinked.

Now, two weeks later, the very same outlets have pivoted to an entirely different narrative. Iran’s leadership is hopelessly divided, its parliament and presidency pulling in opposite directions, and its negotiating position is incoherent. Iran’s parliament speaker dismissed Trump’s claims as “false,” saying, “They did not win the war with these lies, and they will certainly not get anywhere in negotiations either.” Senior Iranian officials contradicted their own foreign minister on the Strait’s status within hours of each other. And so now we are told that Trump cannot win because Iran is too chaotic and fractured to deliver on any agreement.

Notice what both narratives have in common: in neither version does the United States win. Two weeks ago, Iran was too strong for Trump to prevail. Today, Iran is too divided for Trump to prevail. The goalpost is not fixed — it is wheeled to whatever position makes American resolve look futile. This is not journalism. It is a persistent, shape-shifting effort to drain the political will necessary to see this campaign through.

China

One of the most underreported dimensions of this conflict is the degree to which China has been propping up the Iranian regime throughout — economically, diplomatically, and potentially militarily. President Trump said he personally wrote to Chinese President Xi Jinping requesting that China not provide arms to Tehran, and that Xi responded by denying any such transfers. That Trump felt compelled to write such a letter is itself revealing. Our intelligence community knows China and Russia are both assisting Iran.

China has maintained privileged shipping access through the Strait throughout the crisis. Iran announced that ships owned by five nations — including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan — would be allowed to transit the Strait of Hormuz, while vessels from the United States and its closest allies were blocked or attacked. China is not a neutral party. It is an active beneficiary of Iranian defiance, purchasing discounted, sanctioned oil and providing Tehran with the economic oxygen it needs to sustain this standoff. The notion that Beijing is simultaneously brokering peace while enabling the conflict is one the administration should not accept at face value. China is rearming Iran because China wants to hurt the United States by proxy. The sooner we get back to bombing Iran, and access points into the country, the more likely we can minimize American casualties.

The Obama Narrative Crumbles

Last night, 60 Minutes aired a report that deserves far more attention than it will likely receive. It is believed Iran currently has enough highly enriched uranium to eventually make 10 atomic bombs. International inspectors have not been allowed to verify Iran’s stockpile since last June, when the U.S. and Israel struck three nuclear sites. The 60 Minutes correspondent pressed a former White House nuclear adviser on the scope of the problem. Matthew Bunn, speaking from Harvard’s Belfer Center, was blunt: “You can’t say that a program that still has enough nuclear material for a bunch of nuclear bombs is obliterated. Unfortunately.”

This demands a reckoning with one of the great broken promises of the Obama era. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actionm which is what Obama called his deal with Iran, was sold to the American public on a specific assurance. Obama officials claimed that it would prevent Iran from accumulating the uranium necessary to build a nuclear weapon.

As of late 2024, Iran could produce enough weapons-grade uranium for five to six bombs in less than two weeks. Not a year. Two weeks. The promise was not merely broken — it was shattered. By May 2025, the IAEA reported that Iran’s cache of near-weapons-grade enriched uranium had surged by about 50 percent over the prior three months, putting Iran just a step away from having enough enriched uranium for ten nuclear weapons.

The Obama deal did not contain Iran. It funded Iran, legitimized Iran, and gave Iran time to build the very stockpile we are now desperately trying to secure or destroy. The lesson of that failure must animate every decision made in the coming days. Those lessons must also ensure we do not repeat Obama-era mistakes by giving Iran money or access to its own frozen assets.

End the Regime

Strip away the ceasefire negotiations, the dueling press releases, the oil price fluctuations, and the competing media narratives, and what remains is a simple, stubborn fact: the Islamic Republic of Iran is ideologically committed to the destruction of its neighbors and will not voluntarily abandon its nuclear ambitions. This is not analysis. It is the regime’s own stated policy, embedded in its founding documents and repeated by its leadership across five decades.

Iran does not arm Hezbollah because of a rational security calculation that can be negotiated away. It arms Hezbollah because the elimination of Israel is a core theological and political commitment of the Islamic Republic. It does not pursue nuclear weapons because it faces a genuine existential threat from its neighbors. It pursues nuclear weapons because a bomb is the ultimate guarantor of regime survival and regional dominance. These are not grievances that a carefully worded treaty can resolve.

Trump himself captured the essential dynamic when he said of Iran’s latest strait maneuver, “They got a little cute, as they have been doing for 47 years. Nobody ever took them on. We took them on.” He is right about the history. The question now is whether the administration will allow that record to be extended by a few more weeks of strategic ambiguity.

Every day the bombing pauses, Iran reconsolidates. Every ceasefire extension signals that the cost of defiance is manageable. Every media cycle spent debating whether Iran’s leadership is too divided to negotiate is another day that 970 pounds of 60 percent highly enriched uranium sits in tunnels so far below ground that America’s bunker-busting bombs may not be able to reach it.

The Strait closed again this weekend. Oil prices are surging again. The uranium is still there. The regime has not changed, and neither has that regime’s grand ambitions.

Resume the bombing.

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