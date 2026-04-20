Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Nathan Hughes's avatar
Nathan Hughes
8h

It’s beyond me why EVERY American administration since 1979 has treated this regime as legitimate in any way. They accurately told the world who they were in self-introduction and have been 100% consistent ever since. It has always been a blight on the world that’s been allowed to fester a little while longer. We finally have an administration that realizes it’s us or them time, and it’s incomprehensible why they dragged their feet in the face of that knowledge.

Why are WE not reopening the Strait of Hormuz? Why are we fighting if not to win? Why do those in power not realize that as long as they exist they’re winning? WHY?

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Debra's avatar
Debra
9h

I know there are plenty of people in the White House urging the president to end this too soon for political reasons. I’m praying God closes the president’s ears and he listens to those like Erick who say finish this and do it soon. You can’t make peace with people who don’t truly want peace. This regime wants an end to Israel, America, and even their neighbor muslims.

Finish this and let the people of Iran choose their own government and destiny.

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