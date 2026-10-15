Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Alan Ratliff's avatar
Alan Ratliff
Oct 15

We’re damned if we do and damned if we don’t.

If you spread production, you inevitably spread classified IP.

China is already a pro at stealing it.

I think the bigger problem is we have too many grifters and too few statesmen.

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Tony S's avatar
Tony S
Oct 15

I have worked in Manufacturing as a production process engineer for 40+ years. I have worked with a lot of fine and decent design engineers. But, one thing about design engineers is that they like to design. Their mindset seems to be "Why look at a design we already have that could do the job? Why not just design a new thing? The more complicated the design, the more they enjoyed designing it. I remember one design engineer who was a very good friend who brought his design prototype over and asked "Look at this. Isn't it cool?" Being the engineer who had to figure out the process for assembling the item we were going to sell, I said "Yes it is. How do we assemble it?" He looked at me like I had grown two heads. The entire time he was designing it, he never stopped to ask himself if it could be assembled.

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