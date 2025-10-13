The President is headed to the Middle East as the Israeli and American hostages are set to be released. Would you commit to praying for the President, please?

There is a movement on the right, among evangelicals, to attack the late Tim Keller and his “third way” in politics. Ironically, Keller and I struck up a friendship over my vocal disagreements with him about politics. I even convinced him to change his mind on a few issues related to it.

But one of Keller’s criticisms of how too many Christians do politics is that they begin to put the temporal above the eternal and they mute their criticisms and concerns of the powers that give them what they want. Think of all the evangelicals who’ll praise Robert F. Kennedy for banning red dye and championing beef tallow who’ll never raise a word about his character. RFK’s FDA just approved a generic abortion pill and too many evangelicals are justifying it on a technicality.

A video of President Trump is circulating from Air Force One in which he says he probably cannot get into Heaven.

The President has also said repeatedly, going back to 2015, that he has never had the need to repent of anything. He has told me that directly and I told him we are all sinner and need to repent. With me, he said, “Maybe” and that was that.

But he has a bunch of evangelicals around him. Paula White, an apostate prosperity gospel heretic, is the leader of his evangelical coalition. It is somewhat humorous to me to see all the evangelicals big into complementarianism letting Paula White lead them in prayer.

Can you pray for the President today?

Can you pray for the safe return of the hostages?

Can you pray for peace?

Can you pray that those around the President might be bold enough in their faith to be faithful?

This is a man lost to the world surrounded by purported Christians who are more interested in the scraps they get from his table than they are that man’s soul. It makes me sad. Pray for the President. Pray for the hostages returning home. Pray for peace.

While you’re praying, pray for Ezra Jin, a Christian pastor detained by the communist Chinese.