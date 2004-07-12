Reuter's has an interesting headline today: Yahoo! News - Under Fire, Bush to Cite Progress Versus Militants. The article begins:

Under fire for intelligence failures in Iraq, President Bush will try to change the subject on Monday by highlighting Libya's abandonment of unconventional weapons and his efforts to bring stability to countries threatened by Islamic militants.

Interestingly, the report actually shows that the CIA screwed up and didn't tell the White House. Shouldn't the headline be, "Under Fire, CIA Tries to Defend Itself"?