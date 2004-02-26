Most people I know are just a bit grossed out by gay marriage and gay subculture. If you are a red blooded heterosexual American male who didn't grow up in a liberal metropolis, admit. It may not seem offensive to you or morally wrong, but it probably just creeps you out a bit. It's not the person, but the act. Well, sometimes it is the person. When people read this, the numbers in favor of a Federal Marriage Amendment will probably skyrocket.

Former talk show host Rosie O'Donnell married her longtime girlfriend Thursday, taking what she called a proud stand for gay civil rights in the city where more than 3,300 other same-sex couples have tied the knot since Feb. 12.

I'd rather think about one of those disgusting pics guys in my dorm use to slide under doors as jokes when the internet was just taking off, than thinking of Rosie and her girlfriend -- gross. (You know the pictures -- they usually involve a naked woman and a well endowed horse.)