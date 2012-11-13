Rich Idiots and the Republican Gigolos
A lot of Republican donors are idiots. Right now they are licking their wounds. They got played by a bunch of Republican gigolos, largely known as “tech consultants.” It wasn’t just Team Romney and ORCA. It happened across the Republi...
A lot of Republican donors are idiots. Right now they are licking their wounds. They got played by a bunch of Republican gigolos, largely known as “tech consultants.” It wasn’t just Team Romney and ORCA. It happened across the Republican Party. Millionaires and billionaires shelled out huge sums of money to outside groups that promised the moon and delivered a crater instead. They became sugar | Read More »