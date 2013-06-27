Rick Perry Praises Wendy Davis. Political Left Gets Outraged
Rick Perry had kind things to say about Wendy Davis at the National Right to Life meeting going on in Dallas. In his speech he noted: In fact, even the woman who filibustered the Senate the other day was born into difficult circumstances, the daughter ...
Rick Perry had kind things to say about Wendy Davis at the National Right to Life meeting going on in Dallas. In his speech he noted: In fact, even the woman who filibustered the Senate the other day was born into difficult circumstances, the daughter of a single mother and a teenage mother herself. She managed to eventually graduate from Harvard Law School and serve | Read More »