The drunk in charge of the Travis County District Attorney’s Office wants to settle a political grudge with a criminal indictment. It is sad that this has gone so far. It is sad that Rick Perry had to suffer the indignity of a mug shot as Democrats try to fundraise off it.

But I’ll take Perry’s mugshot over Rosemary Lehmberg’s any day of the week. And Perry will make more money off this than the Democrats ever will. Frankly, Republicans should be thanking Rosemary “Vodka” Lehmberg for this opportunity to highlight just what contempt progressives have for the democratic process.

And should anyone ever put handcuffs in a glass of vodka, be sure to name that drink the Lehmberg.

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