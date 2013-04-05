Rick Perryâ€™s Freedom Agenda
This morning’s post on Texas generated a lot of commentary. I’ve talked to people close to Governor Perry and want to give some information from their perspective. Yesterday, the Texas House voted to begin the expansion of medicaid under Ob...
This morning’s post on Texas generated a lot of commentary. I’ve talked to people close to Governor Perry and want to give some information from their perspective. Yesterday, the Texas House voted to begin the expansion of medicaid under Obamacare. Later in the evening, they rescinded the effort. Several reporters and others I talked with explained that while Governor Perry is “rock solid” on the | Read More »