First, an apology. Life got busy. I’ve been working a lot and have been conjuring new recipes, which is harder than it looks. The one today is one of those. But I’ve been bogged down and only now feel comfortable getting back into the weekly grind of recipe production. Some of you paid for a subscription and I cannot thank you enough. Your money hasn’t been wasted. I’ve been steady cooking and refining to give you guys some good original recipes. Today is one of them and I love this one so much.

You can eat this with pasta, but I put them in subs and put slices of mozzarella on top. I highly recommend it. Note also, that you can use ground chuck and ground pork and skip the veal, but get to three pounds of meat. This recipe yields about 30 meatballs.

Ricotta Meatballs

Ingredients

4 large eggs

⅓cup finely chopped parsley

1 cup whole-milk ricotta

1/2 cup grated Parmesan

1/2 cup dry, unseasoned bread crumbs

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for seasoning

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, plus more if desired

1 pound ground beef

1 pound ground pork

1 pound ground veal

Freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes in purée

½cup fresh basil leaves

Instructions