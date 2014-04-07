Peruse any of the various stories about the Republican National Committee considering Las Vegas for the 2016 convention and the stories will read as if the GOP is going open handed to its sugar daddy, Sheldon Adelson.

Already, Republicans across the nation are tripping over themselves in the rush to bask in Mr. Adelson’s presence and pledge their undying loyalty to him. Many of these Republicans are willing to ban online gambling to further Mr. Adelson’s business interests. He owns casinos.

It is embarrassing. A party that is trying to show it represents Main Street, not Wall Street, and the middle class, not the American aristocracy, should not put itself in a position where all the news stories suggest they want a convention in Vegas to placate a donor.

That is not the only reason the Republicans would be pretty stupid to go to Vegas for their 2016 convention. At every opportunity the left has decided to fight the GOP by using amateur and professional acquired video of embarrassing moments. Along with moments that could be viewed as hypocrisy, the left and its friends in the media will run story after story about wild and crazy nights in Vegas at the RNC. Good Christian delegates getting drunk, gambling, stuffing dollar bills in strippers’ g-strings, etc. will be the toast of not just MSNBC, but the front page of the New York Times, ABC, CBS, NBC, the Huffington Post, and more.

On top of that, the stories about the GOP bowing before Sheldon Adelson, kissing his ring, and Wall Street fat cats flying into high dollar games with politicos will spoil the story the GOP wants.

In short, the Republican National Committee and its 2016 nominee will have an already difficult time shaping the narrative and crafting the message they want coming out of the 2016 convention. The odds go up that their difficulties will be exponentially magnified if the 2016 convention is in Vegas.

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