Democratic Congressman Bob Matsui of California has died. Rep. Matsui, who suffered from Milo Dysplastic Disorder, served California for 26 years.

From ABC News:

Democratic Rep. Bob Matsui of California, who spent time in an internment camp for Japanese-Americans as an infant during World War II and went on to serve 26 years in Congress, has died of complications from a rare disease, his family said Sunday.

Matsui, 63, died Saturday night at the National Naval Medical Center in this Washington suburb.