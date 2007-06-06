I woke up this morning being struck by the same thought I had going to bed last night.

I watched that entire debate last night and I do not remember Mitt Romney's answer to any question other than his one statement where he said we needed to go back to 1986 and enforce that immigration law first.

Don't get me wrong, I remember him answering questions. I remember him talking. But I just can't remember what he said. I did not purposefully tune him out. It's odd.

I only repeat this now because I just had an interview on WGST in Atlanta about the debate and the host mentioned the same thing. He said it was like the adults in Charlie Brown cartoons â€” you heard the "waaa waa waa" sound, but no words because he was so perfectly smooth in his speech, it blended into the background.

It's very odd to me.