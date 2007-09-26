See here:

According to one eyewitness, Giuliani was beset by dozens of Paul enthusiasts as he was leaving the island, some of whom shouted taunts about 9/11, including: â€œ9/11 was an inside jobâ€ and â€œRudy, Rudy, what did you do with the gold?â€ -- an apparent reference to rumors about $200 million in gold alleged to have disappeared in the collapse of the World Trade Center towers.

Ed Wyszynski, a longtime party activist from Eagle, said the Paul supporters threatened to throw Giuliani overboard and harrassed him as he took shelter in the ferryâ€™s pilothouse for the 15-minute journey back to Mackinaw City.

â€œIt was awful,â€ said Wyszynski, who supports Mitt Romney for the GOP presidential nomination.

â€œI was embarrassed to be a Republican. Never, ever, have I seen such a disgraceful performance.â€ This, by the way, is why we call Ron Paul supporters MoRons.