Well done, House Republicans. You’ve managed to screw it all up in only a few short weeks. Here is your must read of the day from Russell Moore of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission.

The Republicans in Congress should come and explain this atrocity to the hundreds of thousands of people gathering here in the nationâ€™s capital to march for life. The congressional Republicans seem to think that pro-lifers will be satisfied with Ronald Reagan rhetoric and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Nancy Pelosi

House Democrat Average

See Full Scorecard11% results. They are quite wrong.