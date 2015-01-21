Ronald Reagan Rhetoric and Nancy Pelosi Results
Well done, House Republicans. You’ve managed to screw it all up in only a few short weeks. Here is your must read of the day from Russell Moore of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission. The Republicans in Congress should come and explain this atro
Well done, House Republicans. You’ve managed to screw it all up in only a few short weeks. Here is your must read of the day from Russell Moore of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission.
The Republicans in Congress should come and explain this atrocity to the hundreds of thousands of people gathering here in the nationâ€™s capital to march for life. The congressional Republicans seem to think that pro-lifers will be satisfied with Ronald Reagan rhetoric and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)Heritage ActionScorecard
Rep. Nancy Pelosi
House Democrat Average
See Full Scorecard11% results. They are quite wrong.
The post Ronald Reagan Rhetoric and Nancy Pelosi Results appeared first on RedState.