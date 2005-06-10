Judging by the flack I've already received this morning from the Reed people over yesterday's post and the Cagle people over today's post, I think the sitemeter must be broken. Glad to have so many reads. Two items.

First: To the flaggers who are trying to fill up the site with links to the Georgia Heritage Council, I don't delete comments from the site. Everything is fair game. But, spamming is prohibited and I suggest you see the comment policy.

Second, and this is news, after a phone call I got a few minutes ago from a local friend confirming some stuff in my earlier post, I called two more folks up in DC. Here's the story: there was a fundraising decline into Ralph's camp (I'm told, but by folks who are not on Ralph's team). Some lobbyist types wanted to sit out the race here in Georgia because they have to deal with a Senate wherein all but a handful have endorsed Casey Cagle. Some DC folks wanted to sit out after the Abramoff story broke. Some DC folks who don't like Ralph wanted to go out for Casey Cagle. The second guy I talked to in DC (with whom I was hanging up while writing the first paragraph above) put it succinctly: "The Rove repayment machine is at full throttle for Ralph."

I have also called a friend on the Hill about upcoming investigations into Abramoff. There are a few folks who think this will be bad news for Ralph Reed. That, I'm being told, will not be the case.

As I said earlier, you probably want to re-read Art of War.