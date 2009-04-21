I'm very interested in the number of Republican funders all of a sudden getting calls from Roy Barnes asking if they might support him in 2010. The calls were happening before Cagle dropped out, but seem to have escalated given the number of people telling me about recent calls all of a sudden.

And some surprising names at that â€” ballsy Roy and surprising, but not actually as surprising as the number of these guys seriously entertaining your offer.

The GOP just might be surprisingly well and truly screwed in 2010.