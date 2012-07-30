Saturday, August 4, 2012

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8:30 a.m. Â Morning Overview by Erick Erickson, Editor, RedState.com

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9:00 a.m. Â Welcome by Hon. Rick Scott

Governor of Florida

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9:30 a.m. Â Hon. Karen Handel

Former Secretary of State of Georgia

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10:00 a.m. Â Hon. Jim Jordan

U.S. Representative from Ohio

Chairman, Republican Study Committee

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10:30 a.m. Â BREAK

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10:45 a.m. Â Hon. Ron Johnson

U.S. Senator from Wisconsin

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11:15 a.m. Â Meet the RedState Contributors

Annual Diarist Promotion

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11:45 a.m. Â LUNCH

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1:30 p.m. Â Hon. Sandy Adams

U.S. Representative from Florida

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2:00 p.m. Â Lt. Ron DeSantis (USNR)

Candidate for Congress in Florida

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2:30 p.m. Â Hon. Bobby Jindal

Governor of Louisiana

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3:00 p.m. Â Best selling author David Limbaugh

Author of The Great Destroyer

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3:30 p.m. Â BREAK

David Limbaugh Book Signing

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6:15 p.m. Â Reception

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7:00 p.m. Â Dinner

Presentation by the Franklin Center

for Government & Public Integrity

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The agenda remains subject to change.