RSG 2012: Saturday at the RedState Gathering
Saturday, August 4, 2012 Â 8:30 a.m. Â Morning Overview by Erick Erickson, Editor, RedState.com Â 9:00 a.m. Â Welcome by Hon. Rick Scott Governor of Florida Â 9:30 a.m. Â Hon. Karen Handel Former Secretary of State of Georgia Â 10:00 a.m. Â Hon. J
Saturday, August 4, 2012
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8:30 a.m. Â Morning Overview by Erick Erickson, Editor, RedState.com
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9:00 a.m. Â Welcome by Hon. Rick Scott
Governor of Florida
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9:30 a.m. Â Hon. Karen Handel
Former Secretary of State of Georgia
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10:00 a.m. Â Hon. Jim Jordan
U.S. Representative from Ohio
Chairman, Republican Study Committee
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10:30 a.m. Â BREAK
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10:45 a.m. Â Hon. Ron Johnson
U.S. Senator from Wisconsin
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11:15 a.m. Â Meet the RedState Contributors
Annual Diarist Promotion
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11:45 a.m. Â LUNCH
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1:30 p.m. Â Hon. Sandy Adams
U.S. Representative from Florida
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2:00 p.m. Â Lt. Ron DeSantis (USNR)
Candidate for Congress in Florida
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2:30 p.m. Â Hon. Bobby Jindal
Governor of Louisiana
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3:00 p.m. Â Best selling author David Limbaugh
Author of The Great Destroyer
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3:30 p.m. Â BREAK
David Limbaugh Book Signing
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6:15 p.m. Â Reception
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7:00 p.m. Â Dinner
Presentation by the Franklin Center
for Government & Public Integrity
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The agenda remains subject to change.