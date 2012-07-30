http://www.redstategathering.com

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Thursday, August 2, 2012

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2:00 p.m. Â Registration Begins

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5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Â Florida GOP Straw Poll Vote

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7:00 p.m. Â Welcome Reception

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8:30 p.m. Â Blogger Happy Hour

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Friday, August 3, 2012

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8:45 a.m. Â Welcome by Erick Erickson, Editor, RedState.com

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9:00 a.m. Â Hon. Ted Cruz

Candidate for the United States Senate in Texas

Introduction by Brian Baker, President of Ending Spending

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9:30 a.m. Â Hon. Sharon Day

Co-Chair of the Republican National Committee

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10:00 a.m. Â American Majority training sessions

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1:00 p.m. Â LUNCH

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2:00 pm. Â RNC Presentation by Mr. Matt DeLuca

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2:30 p.m. Â Hon. Reince Preibus

Chairman, Republican National Committee

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3:00 p.m. Â Ice Cream Social

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3:30 p.m. Â Hon. Karen Harrington

Candidate for Congress from Florida

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4:00 p.m. Â Hon. Ken Cuccinelli

Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Virginia

4:30 p.m. Â Maj. Sean Bielat (USMCR)

Candidate for Congress in Massachusetts

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5:00 p.m. Â Occupy Unmasked

A panel discussion with a preview of Citizens Unitedâ€™s latest movie

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6:00 p.m. Â Reception hosted by Florida Gov. Rick Scott

The agenda remainsÂ subject toÂ change.