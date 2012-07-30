RSG 2012: Thursday & Friday at the RedState Gathering
http://www.redstategathering.com Â Thursday, August 2, 2012 Â 2:00 p.m. Â Registration Begins Â 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Â Florida GOP Straw Poll Vote Â 7:00 p.m. Â Welcome Reception Â 8:30 p.m. Â Blogger Happy Hour Â Â Friday, August 3, 2012 Â 8:45
http://www.redstategathering.com
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Thursday, August 2, 2012
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2:00 p.m. Â Registration Begins
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5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Â Florida GOP Straw Poll Vote
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7:00 p.m. Â Welcome Reception
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8:30 p.m. Â Blogger Happy Hour
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Friday, August 3, 2012
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8:45 a.m. Â Welcome by Erick Erickson, Editor, RedState.com
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9:00 a.m. Â Hon. Ted Cruz
Candidate for the United States Senate in Texas
Introduction by Brian Baker, President of Ending Spending
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9:30 a.m. Â Hon. Sharon Day
Co-Chair of the Republican National Committee
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10:00 a.m. Â American Majority training sessions
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1:00 p.m. Â LUNCH
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2:00 pm. Â RNC Presentation by Mr. Matt DeLuca
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2:30 p.m. Â Hon. Reince Preibus
Chairman, Republican National Committee
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3:00 p.m. Â Ice Cream Social
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3:30 p.m. Â Hon. Karen Harrington
Candidate for Congress from Florida
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4:00 p.m. Â Hon. Ken Cuccinelli
Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Virginia
4:30 p.m. Â Maj. Sean Bielat (USMCR)
Candidate for Congress in Massachusetts
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5:00 p.m. Â Occupy Unmasked
A panel discussion with a preview of Citizens Unitedâ€™s latest movie
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6:00 p.m. Â Reception hosted by Florida Gov. Rick Scott
The agenda remainsÂ subject toÂ change.