Stephen F. Hayes, over at the Weekly Standard, has written some more about things he left out of his original article on Marco Rubio. It included this bit.

Rubio also mentioned others whom I did not include in my original story â€“ for reasons of space. He noted: â€œJeff Miller endorsing us in Florida was a big deal.â€ He mentioned Jeb Bush Jr and George P. Bush. He spoke of â€œthe Freedom Works guys and Dick Armey.â€ Rubio noted the early support of several Florida lawmakers, too. Rubio also spoke of the important contributions of Erick Erickson and RedState. â€œRedState. I mean Erick Erickson â€“ they were on board early. I neglected to mention that. When the NRSC made the decision to go against me, Erick Erickson unleashed the hounds. They created that whole â€˜not one red centâ€™ effort. And it really kind of became a rallying cry nationally.â€™â€ In particular, I regret leaving out Erickson because Rubio really singled him out for praise.

That’s very kind of both Rubio for saying it and Stephen for printing it.