Rudy Giuliani announced to CNN today that he supports taxpayer purchased handguns for poor people. It's certainly a novel reading of the constitution. According to Rudy, because the 2nd Amendment is a personal right affirmed by a recent federal court decision in Washington, D.C., the government should fund a citizen's ability to take advantage of that right when the citizen cannot afford to do so on his own. Well, okay now, not really. But Rudy did say we should pay for taxpayer funded abortions for poor people because they have a constitutional right. And this is not old news, it is today's news in his own words. I realize Rudy is doing damage control by saying he would "not seek to change current law as described in the Hyde Amendment," and thinks it is a state by state issue. But Rudy is a politician and he is clever. Someone might need to ask this question: "You've said you won't change the Hyde Amendment, but if a Democrat Congress sought 'to change current law as described in the Hyde Amendment,' would you veto it?" And then we need to realize a lot of us have criticized Romney for evolving on the position of abortion, yet Rudy today says

"Ultimately, it's a constitutional right, and therefore if it's a constitutional right, ultimately, even if you do it on a state by state basis, you have to make sure people are protected."

Oh, and if lawyer Rudy "I want strict constructionist judges" Giuliani has found a previously invisible "taxpayer subsidization of constitutional rights" provision in the Constitution, we might be allowed to wonder if he might find some invisible streak of strict constructionism in some visibly weak constructionist judicial nominees. At some point, you just have to ask yourself if selling out your core conservative principles because Rudy makes you feel safe is really a smart thing to do or is some version of Stockholm syndrome setting in.

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