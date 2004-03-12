My sources are telling me that the Georgia legislature is close to agreeing on a map compromise that would forego multimember districts in the House.

I've had a number of accurate reports from friends of there, but all are holding their breath on this one (read: it's a rumor). The logic goes that the House has decided it can't chance a special master's map that would not look at incumbency or party.

Both sides plan to meet privately over the weekend. All sides agree that a special master will probably release a map on March 15th, so there is not much time.