Rich Galen has this on Rumsfeld:

The Pentagon press corps, embarrassed that a local reporter from God-Knows-Where, Tennessee was more clever than it, is in a projectile sweat to get back in control of the story.

Republicans who have no other way to claw their way onto Sunday news programs, are asking "the difficult questions" (questions which, by the way, neither they nor their crack staffs had thought of in the previous two years).

In short, they are attempting to Kerikterize Rumsfeld.

Here's a tip: Ain't gonna happen. He's right. And the public does not care. Like with Bush, the public knows what Rumsfeld meant when he answered the solider's question and the public appreciates his frankness.