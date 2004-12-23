Rumsfield makes surprise visit to Mosul
AP is reporting late tonight that Donald Rumsfield made a surprise visit to Mosul today. The visit was keep under tight wraps, with a small, select group of media traveling with the Defense Secretary.
It will be interesting how the MSM will report this...
UPDATE (10:48 pm MST): The Media Bistro is noting this:
"On CNN, Aaron Brown said video from the trip was expected to come around 6am Friday morning -- just in time for the morning shows on Christmas Eve..."
So there IS a reason there is no pictures/video of the incident tonight...interesting.