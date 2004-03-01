The local newspaper reports

A bull jumped into the crowd Friday night at the Georgia National Rodeo at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, sending two people to the hospital and injuring eight others.

The bull jumped into one of the box seats at about 10 p.m., as nearly 4,000 people watched the final event of the night at the Reaves Arena, said Michele Treptow, director of public relations for the Agricenter.

"He just up and jumped up there for whatever reason. It's just a freak accident," said Treptow, who was seated across the arena from the incident.

The rodeo staff immediately secured the bull and removed it from the arena, she said.

Nothing like that has happened in the 13 previous rodeos at the arena, Treptow said. By sheer coincidence, a guy I work with was at the rodeo with his dad and nephew. He had his handy dandy digital camera and emailed around the following pictures.