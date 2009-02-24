Sarah Steeleman is thinking of getting into the Missouri Senate race against Roy Blunt. Those two do not like each other one bit.

Steeleman ran for Missouri Governor and lost in the primary. Her opponent went down in flames in the general election.

Steeleman is making the rounds to all the conservative groups trying to line up support. It is no secret that Roy Blunt, while a conservative standard bearer on social issues, is squishy on fiscal issues. He has been a porker and recalcitrant on many reform issues.

So here is where we find ourselves: Roy Blunt is an extraordinarily nice guy. It's no secret I have not been a fan of his leadership in the House Republican Conference, but I like him and his staff a great deal.

I don't know Sarah Steeleman. Looking at her record and her positions running for Governor, I'd say she'd be my ideological pick. But more and more people tell me she's a jerk. And these are not the types of people who view self-starting conservative women as jerks. These are people who supported her for Governor. They tell me they are deeply fearful that were she to lose the nomination to Roy Blunt that she'd run a behind the scenes slash and burn campaign, which would only help Carnahan.

We cannot afford to lose Missouri in 2010. If Steeleman wants in, I've got no problem. But I am deeply, deeply concerned that even a number of her supporters from her last race are concerned about her entry and attitude.

I hope she thinks carefully before pulling the trigger on a run.