Mark A. Kilmer's Political Annotation has the poll numbers showing Dean slipping and Kerry gaining. I think tomorrow we will be in a better position to see the effect of the Dean implosion.

A friend asked me about Dean and why I don't count him out yet. With credit to Mickey Kaus, I think the Feiler Faster Theory keeps him in the game through New Hampshire's primary on Tuesday. There is more information and the story has changed so fast that Dean has a chance to get back in the game with a retooled message and his scream is way yesterday's news.

We'll see on Tuesday.