Take this

The Sundance Film Festival kicked off on Thursday with a political tone struck by founder Robert Redford, who called independent film a voice of dissent and encouraged movie-makers to speak their minds.

and this

Bochco, the man behind such hits as "Hill Street Blues" and "L.A. Law," prevailed and got his gritty cop show on the air, but he thinks that wouldn't be possible in today's politically charged media landscape.

"The medium has become increasingly conservative," he told reporters who visited the "Blue" set on the 20th Century Fox lot Thursday as part of the Television Critics Assn. winter press tour. And combine with the protestors of the inaugural and you get that Rush is right. When the left is out of power, they go nuts and act silly. When they are completely out of power, they go off the deep end.