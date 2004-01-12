The American Mind has a link to the article about the ACLU supporting Rush. I find it humorous, but the ACLU does regularly do things like this, see e.g. its alliance with former Congressman Bob Barr.

My wife heard Rush say he welcomed the support. I'm sure liberals will joke that the ACLU is back defending nazis. That is not the case here.

I don't know that I would want their supporter if I were Rush. It seems to me that the ACLU too often seeks to tear down traditional American institutions and cultural icons like the boy scouts. Now they are defending Rush.

This is purely a train of consciousness post. I just don't know what to make of it. I understand the whole privacy issue. I guess I'm just conflicted.

For now, I'll just say, "Wow."