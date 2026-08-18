Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
8h

Why, it is almost like Google is a raging leftist, completely biased. Who knew?

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Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
8h

Why the RNC does a lot of the things they do, maybe their incompetence is alive and well.

Max Miller needs to go and John Husted needs a whole lot of help.

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