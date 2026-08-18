South Carolinians have a bit longer, but I keep getting asked questions.

I’m sure Senator Graham is a very nice woman. But I have no idea what she stands for other than she’s clearly got the opportunism down with, like Ralph Norman, a call to end the filibuster, which I honestly don’t believe either of them supports.

Norman I know. He’s a solid, reliable fiscal conservative. He’s old school South Carolina of an unquestioned conservative pedigree. If I were in South Carolina, while Ms. Graham would have my sympathy, Mr. Norman would get my vote.

In Florida’s seventh congressional district, Floridians have the chance to save a Republican seat. Florida’s seventh congressional district is a pretty swingy district even with redistricting. Cory Mills, the incumbent, is under a federal investigation, has allegations of revenge porn, and other scandals.

Mills, frankly, makes Max Miller look like a Boy Scout.

Ryan Elijah is a great alternative to Mills. For the life of me, I cannot understand why national Republicans, who say they want to win in November, have not rallied to Elijah. I’m becoming convinced the GOP actually wants to lose. But voters in Florida could save them from themselves by voting for Ryan Elijah today against Cory Mills in the Republican Primary.

Max Miller did not get out of his race and puts a safe GOP seat in Ohio at risk, along with two statewide seats. Donald Trump decided to stand behind Miller and did not push him out of the race.

Voters in Florida can push Mills out and improve the GOP’s position. I hope they do so.

Google’s Biases

I’m just going to leave this here. I took these screenshots last night.