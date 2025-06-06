Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP100: Hour 1 - Our Two Gay Dads Fighting
0:00
-38:08

S14 EP100: Hour 1 - Our Two Gay Dads Fighting

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Trump and Musk really go at it on social media but will it amount to anything in the end plus the economy looks like it's doing ok even with employment numbers being revised down.

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