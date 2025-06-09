Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP101: Hour 1 - Democrats Long History of Fighting for Cheap Labor
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S14 EP101: Hour 1 - Democrats Long History of Fighting for Cheap Labor

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Democrats continue to push for slave labor in the US which is what is fueling their current LA riots.

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