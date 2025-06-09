Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP101: Hour 2 - The Police Could Not Help
0:00
-37:18

S14 EP101: Hour 2 - The Police Could Not Help

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The police, mostly in democrat run areas, simple can't help the average citizen nor stop an ounce of violence plus Greta Thunberg is a useful idiot beyond parody.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture