Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP102: Hour 2 - The Left's Lurch to Their Heritage
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S14 EP102: Hour 2 - The Left's Lurch to Their Heritage

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The left's lurch to violence can be traced back to the French revolution plus there is a viable off ramp for social security but will either party go for it remains the biggest question.

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