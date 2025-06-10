Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP102: Hour 3 - The Media Fraud
0:00
-37:20

S14 EP102: Hour 3 - The Media Fraud

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

We all know the media is completely fraudulent but lets give some crystal clear examples just in the last few days plus way too many people are ok with a nuclear Iran.

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