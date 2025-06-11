Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP103: Hour 2 - The One Big Beautiful Headache
0:00
-37:20

S14 EP103: Hour 2 - The One Big Beautiful Headache

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

There are more problems with the big beautiful bill but it's going to get passed anyway plus our continued appeasement of China is going to end poorly for the US.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture