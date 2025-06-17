Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP106: Hour 1 - Complications and Talking Points
0:00
-37:07

S14 EP106: Hour 1 - Complications and Talking Points

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The worst parts of the right are crying delicious tears of defeat as Trump steps over them to achieve peace in the middle east plus what does Iran look like if the current regime falls?

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