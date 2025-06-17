Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP106: Hour 2 - No Kings Day
0:00
-37:16

S14 EP106: Hour 2 - No Kings Day

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

There is a growing mental health crisis among liberal white women in this country plus the hypocrisy of violence on the left vs right.

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