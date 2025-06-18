Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP107: Hour 1 - Skrmetti Comes Down
0:00
-36:56

S14 EP107: Hour 1 - Skrmetti Comes Down

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The Supreme Court says that it's in fact not ok to mutilate children by cutting off healthy reproductive organs plus Trump secured the border and democrats are desperate to ignore it.

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