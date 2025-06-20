Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP109: Hour 2 - ICE Masks
0:00
-37:16

S14 EP109: Hour 2 - ICE Masks

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The left would rather dox federal agents and get them killed than have illegals removed from the country plus what was in those Chinese planes that headed to Iran.

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