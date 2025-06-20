Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP109: Hour 3 - The GOP Plans Sale Plan
0:00
-37:19

S14 EP109: Hour 3 - The GOP Plans Sale Plan

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The fight over the sale of federally control land is heating up plus to the shock of no one Iran walks out of talks to shutter their nuclear program.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture