Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP110: Hour 1 - Events Change Things Again
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-37:00

S14 EP110: Hour 1 - Events Change Things Again

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

So Trump did the right thing over the weekend with some misdirection, the usual suspects are mad, so what can we expect going forward.

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