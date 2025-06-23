Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP110: Hour 2 - The Left Unmoored From Reality
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S14 EP110: Hour 2 - The Left Unmoored From Reality

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The left has been captured by an insane minority of the hardcore far left, turning off even normal left of center voters plus what authority did Trump have to launch an attack on Iran?

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