Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP111: Hour 1 - Peace in Our Times
0:00
-37:05

S14 EP111: Hour 1 - Peace in Our Times

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Trump tries to keep a ceasefire in place as both Iran and Israel fire rockets at the last minutes plus the grifter class has to keep people scared.

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