Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP111: Hour 2 - SCOTUS Says Go For Sudan
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S14 EP111: Hour 2 - SCOTUS Says Go For Sudan

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

SCOTUS rules in favor of the Trump administration to deport people to different countries of origin plus it's time for all illegals to be deported.

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