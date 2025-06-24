Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP111: Hour 3 - The Big Bill Boondoggle
0:00
-37:13

S14 EP111: Hour 3 - The Big Bill Boondoggle

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Tariffs are back in the news with talks of lower interest rates plus trouble in the Senate with the big beautiful bill.

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