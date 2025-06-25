Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP112: Hour 1 - The Leak and the Reality
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-37:04

S14 EP112: Hour 1 - The Leak and the Reality

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Erick-Woods Erickson

A low level leak claiming Iran wasn't impacted much by the bombing of their nuclear sites has the media giddy.

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