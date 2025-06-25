Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP112: Hour 3 - The Federalist Society Judges Keep Coming
0:00
-37:15

S14 EP112: Hour 3 - The Federalist Society Judges Keep Coming

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

It's time to acknowledge the Federalist Society has done a world of good by keeping an eye on history as they look forward plus more information from intelligence agencies on the air strikes in Iran.

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